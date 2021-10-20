Bigg Boss 15: MTV Splitsvilla 11 contestant Arushi Dutta to make a wild card entry?

The show Bigg Boss 15 has entered the third week for the season, and the show is gaining a lot of popularity among the masses. It is among the top 10 shows on the BARC ratings due to the entertaining and exciting content provided by all the contestants in the show. There are reports about some wild card entries in the show and one among them reportedly is Arushi Dutta.

As per reports by Telly Chakkar, the Splitsvilla 11 fame Arushi Dutta will be soon making an entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Arushi is an Indian model, actress, and popular social media influencer. She gained a lot of fame and recognition after being part of some reality shows and now very popular on the internet. She is a youth sensation in India. The actress has already been part of two reality shows, MTV Splitsvilla and MTV Roadies Real Heroes, where she earned a lot of fame.

The model knows Simba, who is presently locked in the house, as they both participated on MTV Roadies, and there have been rumours doing the rounds that the two might be dating each other. Arushi seems to be a tough player in the game and she has the potential to go ahead in the show.

There are also rumours of the actor Raqesh Bapat making a wild card entry in the show Bigg Boss 15 and reunite with his lady love Shamita Shetty. The duo formed a connection when they were locked together in the house for the digital version of the show, named Bigg Boss OTT.



