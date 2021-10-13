Bigg Boss 15: Munmun Dutta slams Jay Bhanushali for abusing Pratik Sehajpal: I am definitely team gharwale

Bigg Boss 15 has been all about endless fights and controversies. The popular reality show, which has come with a great ensemble of contestants, is coming up with new twists with every episode. While contestants locking horns inside the house has been a usual thing, Jay Bhanushali recently made the headlines after he got into a nasty fight with Pratik Sehajpal. In fact, Jay also made headlines after he had hurled abuses at him following which many people had lashed out at him.

And now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta has also lashed out at Jay for using foul language towards Pratik. Expressing her disappointment towards the same, Munmun wrote, that Jay’s behaviour towards Pratik was uncalled for and that it wasn’t the latter’s fault this time. “As of now, I am definitely Team Gharwale than Junglevaasis. #JayBhanushali ‘s abuses to #PratikSehjpal today was uncalled for. Defending him was equally wrong. Pratik could be irritating in a lot of situations but today it was definitely not his fault. #biggboss15”.

Take a look at Munmun Dutta’s tweet:

As of now , I am definitely Team Gharwale than Junglevaasis. #JayBhanushali ‘s abuses to #PratikSehjpal today was uncalled for . Defending him was equally wrong . Pratik could be irritating in a lot of situation but today it was definitely not his fault. #biggboss15 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) October 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Jay’s wife Mahhi Vij has been in constant support of the actor and believed that everyone in the house has been doing the same thing. In a series of tweets, she wrote, “Girl are abusing more than boys pulling each other's hair..” Mahhi also tweeted, “Even Ishaan abused Pratik y just jay girls are abusing so stop highlighting just Jay”. It will be interesting to see how the game will unfold in the coming episodes of Bigg Boss 15.