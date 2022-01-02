Bigg Boss 15: Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, Vishal & Akanksha enter the house, Ticket to Finale gets difficult

As we are approaching the finale of Bigg Boss 15, the contestants are fiercely determined to fight their way to grab a spot in the finale. We have seen how the housemates have got the ‘Ticket To Finale’ tasks cancelled, leaving Rakhi as the sole finalist of this season. However, the house is about to bring a twist that will leave everyone sweaty. The Salman Khan hosted show is opening its doors for challengers Akanksha Puri, Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, and Vishal Singh, and they are ready to make the lives of every aspiring finalist miserable.

The main agenda to bring in these new faces is to make the contestants struggle every bit to win the ticket to finale. Apparently, the tickets to finale are in the challenger’s name, and if the contestants want to earn them, they will have to complete every task that is being assigned to them. Surbhi throws an open challenge on them saying, “Aap log har task mein loop hole dhondthe ho na, ab zara dhond ke dikhao loop hole!” As the contestants are given various tasks to do, Nishant and Karan get down to torturing themselves as part of their task. Nishant ends up getting hurt in the process, overwhelmed with the agony.

We bet the entry of these four big names from the industry will add to the excitement level of the show. To watch how the situation of the Bigg Boss 15 house will change after Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Munmun Dutta, and Akanksha Puri's entry will be interesting to watch.

