Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat are the new wild card contestants in the Diwali episode

The Diwali episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 had been full of enjoyment and excitement due to the surprises for the contestants. But it was contestant Shamita Shetty who was seen the most excited. There were two wild card entries in the show and they were none other than her favourite people from Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin.

In episode it was seen that the singer Neha Bhasin entered the house in the Diwali special episode of the show. She was clad in a black and silver saree. Shamita Shetty was completely shocked to see her. There was also entry of another person in a huge bear costume, and as Shamita went for a hug, it was seen that the man inside the costume was Raqesh Bapat. He kissed her on the cheek and she was surprised. When she saw Raqesh, they hugged and she was seen getting emotional. Later it was seen that Neha Bhasin comments inside the house that Karan is not happy with the wild card entry.

Later Shamita and Raqesh were seen decked in traditional attires as they got ready for Diwali c elebrations. The duo was seen talking into the camera as Shamita gave best wishes to her mother, family and Raqesh’s family. They also collectively thanked their fans for lot of love and best wishes. Raqesh said, “Finally all your wishes, all you have been hoping for has come true. Now we are together. You guys rock.”

