Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘brainless’ for her judgement in the ration task

In the upcoming episode of the show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants are divided into 2 groups, the VIP and the non-VIP members. In the recent promo of the show, the contestants are told by Bigg Boss that they only have 2 minutes to collect ration for the week, but the problem arises when they are not able to decide on the items to pick. Neha Bhasin is seen slamming Tejasswi Prakash for picking the wrong products.

In the episode, the contestants are seen gathered together as they are told they have just two minutes to collect ration for the week. All the VIP members are seen gathered together to decide what to take. Tejasswi tells them that milk is important so first go for milk. Neha Bhasin says milk is important, but it is not food. Simba Nagpal and Rajiv Adatia are seen making rounds as they collect ration from the store room. Simba exclaims that they could not get tea leaves. Neha Bhasin is seen getting angry at Tejasswi, and says, “Teju you were only talking about milk, it was not that important. You keep talking and don’t let anyone else speak.” She added, “You are not the boss of us and you are brainless.”

See promo here:

The division of the house is creating a lot of differences between the housemates. Tejasswi Prakash and Neha Bhasin are getting into a lot of fights since her entry into the house.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash assigns house duties to non VIP members & they refuse to do it