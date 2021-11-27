Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin pens a note about reclaiming her respect after eviction

Neha Bhasin was among the recently evicted contestants from the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She was evicted along with Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian. While three major players were evicted from the house, three wildcard entries were also introduced to the house. Post her eviction from the house, Neha Bhasin had penned a note on social media.

The singer had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant, and she took to her Instagram story to wrote a long message for her fans. She wrote, "If I be entirely honest I thoroughly enjoyed my bigg boss OTT journey. I was my raw child like self which unfortunately got me entangled in many convoluted narratives as I left myself unguarded. In Bigg Boss 15, I reclaimed my respect which for some reason was taken for granted. Bigg Boss 15 was a very self journey for me. I am grateful to you all for being so kind, generous and loving me like your own. Main marr mitne waalon mein se hoon Pyaar ke liye and aapne bhi woh pyaar mujhe diya hai."

She further added, "People say bigg boss is a game. I have never played a game in my real life. Where and how will I play on TV. I was born to walk my walk. I don't appease or please. But I love and want to be loved. I'd much rather play a sport than play with people's minds or emotions. My game is that I have no game. And yet, I live in your hearts forever. Love u."

She also had an AMA session with her fans, where she answered questions about her stay in the BB house and equation with other contestants. She said that she shares a good bond with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz.



