Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin proud of Shamita Shetty's journey on the show, supports her for 'Ticket to Finale'

As the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is moving towards its finale, the competition has become stiffer. The contestants are seen giving their best to obtain the ticket to the finale which will make their position stronger in the house. Along with the audience, the ex-contestant of the show Neha Bhasin is also excited. She has come in support of her good friend Shamita Shetty, who is one of the contestants of the show.

Talking about Shamita's journey in Bigg Boss house, she said, “I am so excited that Bigg Boss 'Ticket To Finale' is finally here and I am supporting my buddy, Shamita Shetty. I am so proud of her journey on the show. Whether it was Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 15, she has always shown her authentic self. She’s very courageous and brave. I’ve seen her suffer yet laugh or cry through it all and she’s never afraid to be herself. She is a very honest human being and a true friend and somebody that the whole nation loves. So don’t forget to watch ‘Bigg Boss’ on Colors to see who wins the 'Ticket To Finale' and I wish all the contestants all the very best.”

Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty formed a good bond in the show Bigg Boss OTT. Even after coming out of the house, Neha is often seen supporting her. Shamita had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant and Neha Bhasin had also entered later as a wildcard, but she was evicted from the house.

At present all the contestants are playing their individual game in the house as they are all fighting for a chance to get into the finale.



