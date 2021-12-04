Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin reveals she told Pratik Sehajpal to take care of Shamita Shetty

Neha Bhasin is a popular singer known for hit songs over the years. The singer came into the limelight with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. In the show, she formed a strong friendship with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Neha had entered Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard entry but had to move out.

In the interview with Telly Chakkar, the singer shared about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal. She said, “I don’t know if we would be friends or even be in touch because so much has happened between us.” Bigg Boss also plays mind and heart games, and fans loved their friendship in OTT and even respected their relationship when they didn't speak to each other in BB15. Now, once he comes out of the house one would know if they would be friends or not.

Neha also said that when she was leaving the house post her eviction, she told Shamita to be okay and the actress said that she won’t be okay. She told Pratik to take care of her. She also spoke about Vishal’s game where she said that she couldn't trust him in the game and she had told this to Shamita, but she took him as a brother and trusted him. She added that it is high time Vishal also moves on as the game is over.

Talking about her view on Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship, she said, “The relationship is just developing and they are very image-conscious but they are fond of each other and there is a strong bond there. But it’s high time they play a separate game as the feelings won’t change.”



Also read- Ex Bigg Boss contestants Neha Bhasin & Veena Malik support Shamita Shetty after she faints on the show