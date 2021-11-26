Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin, Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali, or Vishal Kotian, whose eviction was unfair? VOTE

The Bigg Boss 15 house contestants are experiencing a lot of twists and turns in the show for the last few days. With the declaration of the top 5 contestants only eligible for competing for the trophy, it has come as a shock for all the other contestants. Post the declaration of the top 5 contestants, it was seen that the first contestant to get evicted was Simba Nagpal. In the task, the safe contestants had to choose one contestant each for saving and Pratik had chosen Neha Bhasin over Simba Nagpal.

After that, there was a special entry of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who had given the contestants a task to make themselves get noticed by the VIP members. With the few eliminations also happened based on the live votings. The top five contestants for the voting were Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin. Among them Jay Bhanushali received the lowest votes, hence he was evicted from the show.

Along with Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian were also evicted from the show. There was also an announcement of a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house, which included three ladies from the previous seasons of the show. The wild cards entrants were Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant.

We have conducted a poll for getting the audience's opinion about whose elimination among Neha Bhasin, Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali, and Vishal Kotian, was the most unfair. Vote now.



Also read- Proud wife Mahhi Vij shares a photo of Jay Bhanushali cuddling daughter Tara