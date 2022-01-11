Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin slams Abhijit Bichukale; Says 'Don't call misogyny entertainment’

Abhijit Bichukale has been getting a lot of attention these days. He has entered the show Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant and since then he has grabbed headlines. He has been seen passing derogatory comments on the female contestants-Shamita Shetty, Devoleena, Rashami Desai. Host Salman Khan has scolded him many times but Abhijit has continued with his behaviour. Recently, during Weekend Ka Vaar Geeta Kapur, Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal had appeared. Neha was seen having a heated argument with Abhijit Bichukale for his wrong actions.

Neha got into an argument with him when she schooled him. But he had threatened her that his girlfriends will teach her a lesson outside. The singer today took to her social media handle to express her anger calling out people to not take Abhijit's behaviour towards women as entertainment. She wrote, "We have ignored creeps, perverts, men who treat women like an object for way too long. Please don't call misogyny, perversion, verbal abuse entertainment and normalise it . Normalise Condemning it."

Recently, even Salman Khan had scolded Abhijit and questioned him about the cuss words he used for Pratik and also asked for his reaction if someone else would have abused his

family. He warns him of his behaviour. Salman also threatened him by walking inside and evicting him mid-week by dragging him by his hair.

Take a look at the post here:

Abhijit had entered the show along with Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai. He is always passing bad comments and even called Shamita Shetty 'pairo ki jutti'.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra to Abhijit Bichukale, 5 times Salman Khan schooled contestants