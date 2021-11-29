Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin takes a dig at wild card entrants: 'Class walked out while crass walked in'

Last week, Bigg Boss 15 house saw three shocking eliminations including Neha Bhasin and two others. Following the eliminations, four wildcard entrants including Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ritesh entered the house. Earlier today, Neha Bhasin took to her official social media handle and took a dig at the new entries and said, 'Class walked out while crass walked in.’

Sharing the note, she wrote, "I am happy I got out of bigg boss 15 just in time. Class walked out while crass walked in. Also slowly I was realising there was no love, realness, heart in the house. The thought what am I doing here often hung on my head like a dagger. That house is anti therapy and evolution. Fighting and muddas are the crux."

Neha further added, "My friends seemed tired and different. Plotting and planning all day. Deals are exchanged for trust. I know I am being naive when I say all this what else does one expect on Bigg boss. But I felt my soul diminishing a bit. Realised more than ever I am an artist and I'll die one."

Take a look:

Post her eviction, Neha took to her social media handle and wrote, “My bigg boss journey has been one of utmost honesty. I was never afraid to be myself in my goods and my bads. It has been a beautiful journey of evolving before the audience and letting them see the Neha Bhasin behind the voice they have loved. Though my bigg boss 15 journey was short it was a fulfilling one. I have realised I am indeed different and one of a kind and for me love will always come first And I am proud of it. I thank the Bigg Boss team for making space for People like me. Thank you to my fans and supporters, I felt your vibrations of pure love and for me I am a winner because I won your hearts. Thank you so very much.”

