Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: Salman Khan offers a new look at ‘jungle’ theme of the show; Arshi Khan reacts

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television. ’s name as a host has become a parallel with the show. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the 15th season of the show. The latest version of Bigg Boss is currently running on the OTT platform hosted by . In the latest promo of the show revealed by the makers, Salman Khan can be seen introducing the new theme of the show in his quirky and funny avatar. The latest theme of the show is revolving around the jungle-related setting.

In the video, Salman Khan can be sitting in a jungle setting while explaining the latest concept of the show. Salman is wearing a night suit in the promo as a tree talks back to him. Arshi Khan took to the comment section and wrote, “Woow what a promo”. Several fans commented on the video and complimented the latest theme as well as Salman Khan. One user wrote, “This one is going most mysterious season ever” along with a few heart emojis. Another user wrote, “Damn! I am so excited to watch BB 15 that too with so many of my favorite contestants! Can’t hold the excitement level”.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Salman Khan is costarring with brother in law Aayush Sharma in their upcoming outing ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Makers have released the latest song of the show which has a cameo performance by . Salman Khan is currently on the international schedule of Tiger 3 alongside .

