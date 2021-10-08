Bigg Boss 15 Newsmakers of the week: Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal & Karan Kundrra standout

The show Bigg Boss 15 premiered on 2nd October and the show is full of entertainment. The show is hosted by the Bollywood star Salman Khan. In the first few days of the show, a lot of drama and action has taken place. The house is divided into the housemates and the junglewasis. As these junglewasis struggle for basis amenities, it is seen that contestants are seen getting aggressive from the first day. Among the 13 contestants, few of them have stood out in the first week, which includes Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali and other.

In the very first day, Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali are seen getting engaged in a fight as Pratik taunts him for keeping the house clean. Later they are seen fighting as Pratik and Nishant hide the map that would bring the junglewasis inside the house. The fight between Pratik and Jay became violent, as Pratik destructed some house property.

Karan Kundrra seems to have become the leader of junglewasis as he plans to get the map. He gathers the junglewasis and tells them to make the lives of the housemates difficult. He also creates rift between Shamita and Pratik, which lead to their major showdown.

There are some budding romances in the house as Akasa Singh shares her feeling for Pratik and says she likes talking to him. Pratik also tells Karan that he only connects with Akasa in the house. There are also sparks flying between Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, as they are seen spending lots of time together. They were also spotted together in a cozy blanket.

