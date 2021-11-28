Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli comes out in support of Shamita Shetty; Takes a dig at Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the current season as a wild card. She has been known for picking up fighting in previous seasons too. The actress was also seen in Bigg Boss 14. Well, recently, we saw her passing comment on Shamita Shetty and even called her ‘dogla’ (double face). Her comment did not go well with Shamita and then the fight started. Nikki Tamboli, who is a former contestant of Bigg Boss 14, came out in support of Bollywood actress and penned down a long note on Instagram stories.

She writes, “It is sad we live in a society where if a woman voices her opinion more often than not it is take as being dominating and the same goes for Shamita. A girl brought up with dignity and class will behave a certain way which sadly passes off as snooty and proud and even if she is one then just let’s accept it and move on she isn’t pointing fingers at your personality or expecting a justification so why are you, your game is Bigg Boss not uncover Shamita right? A wild card contestant and comes in and says things to her knowing very well this will only get her eye balls so she chooses her enemies well to make sure promo cuts have her in it… well lets just accept the reality that wild card entries never lift trophy.”

Nikki further backed and wrote, “Shamita I just want you to hang in there you are stronger than this, let the world watch you lift the trophy this year.”

Take a look here:

Devoleena had remarked, "Shamita hai upar se heera par andar se hai keeda".

