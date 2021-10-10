Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli supports Pratik Sehajpal, locks horns with Karan Patel & Arjun Bijlani

The Sunday episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of Bigg Boss 15 will be aired today. Ahead of the episode, the makers have shared a promo video where a bunch of celebrities including actors Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin, and Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli are seen gracing the show. They all will come to extend their support to their favourite contestant. However, the discussion over Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal’s fight but will lead to a heated argument between the celebrities.

The video opens with Nikki and Neha speaking in Pratik’s support while Arjun and Karan extend their support to Jay Bhanushali. Their discussion leads to an argument with Nikki questioning “who is Jay Bhanushali” and how he can abuse Pratik. To this, both Arjun and Karan mention how Pratik’s ‘poking’ attitude led to the fight between them and also damaged the house property by breaking a glass window. Arjun said if Pratik can instigate someone, then he should be ready to get some bashing in return. But Nikki doesn’t agree with them.

Even host Salman Khan also said that Pratik is aggressive from the first day. Well, the actor had scolded also Pratik for his act of opening the bathroom lock when Vidhi Pandya was inside.

Click here to view the promo:

Nikki has mentioned that she likes Pratik. Bigg Boss 15 show is making headlines for the fights between the contestants. Recently Karan Kundrra also age-shamed Shamita Shetty which did not go well with the netizens.

