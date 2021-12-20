Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat calls Pratik Sehajpal ‘selfish’ for favouring Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In the recent episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants are seen getting into a fight because of various reasons. In the upcoming episode of the show, the contestants Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are seen getting into a fight. Pratik asked Nishant to save Devoleena but the former decides to play his own game, which leads to fight between the two of them.

In the promo of the episode, Pratik is seen forming a strategy with Nishant to help Devoleena get the Ticket to Finale. Nishant refuses to help him and says that he will play his own game. To this Pratik lashes out and says, “Had it been for you I could have given my life also”. Nishant also loses his temper and says, “You always do things as per your convenience. You are selfish”. He throws his mic angrily and went inside the house.

See promo here:

In the recent weekend episode, the contestants were schooled by the host Salman Khan. He was seen warning Abhijit Bichukale to behave properly in his presence. He also called out Rakhi Sawant’s husband for his inappropriate behaviour with Rakhi. He told her to not take this kind of attitude from her husband. The weekend episode also saw double eviction of Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and Shamita’s rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia. Rakhi Sawant was seen getting emotional and started crying on Ritesh’s elimination. Shamita was also seen become emotional over Rajiv’s elimination.

Also read- Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Pratik Sehajpal throws juice on Tejasswi Prakash and calls her ‘Lallu’