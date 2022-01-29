Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat says Karan Kundrra 'ditched him' but was there whenever he felt low

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 15 is near to its finale and after Rakhi Sawant’s elimination, the top six for this season are Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai. The latest episode of the reality show witnessed the entry of former Bigg Boss season 13 contestant Siddhartha Dey as a guest. He told the housemates that they have to do a task and will have to give a dance performance to the given songs which would be judged by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. He also talked to the top six contestants individually.

While talking to Nishant Bhat, Siddhartha Dey asked whom he considered as a friend but later on was ditched by him/her. Nishant told that it was Karan Kundrra who he considered a friend because they knew each other for 12 long years and had a good bond of friendship but in the game, he ditched him. Nishant further added that Karan did stand by him whenever he felt low in the show. He also told Dey that he considers Pratik and Shamita as his friends.

Later in the episode, Nishant was asked to dance to the song ‘I am the best’. Bharti and Haarsh asked him to talk about the housemates as part of the task. Similarly, other inmates performed the dance and were given a situation as a part of it to act or speak upon. Towards the end of the episode, Bigg Boss told them that voting lines have been closed.

For those who are unaware, Bigg Boss season 15 will have its finale on January 29-30.

