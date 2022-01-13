Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty upset with Rashami Desai for not supporting Tejasswi Prakash

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, the non-VIP contestants are seen giving a tough fight to one another. It is seen that Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal are competing against one another to get the privilege of VIPs. In the episode, other contestants will be vouching for their favourite contestants. Nishant and Shamita are seen getting angry at Rashami Desai for not doing what she was supposed to do.

Nishant Bhat is seen telling Rashami angrily to stay committed to what she says. Nishant asks Rashami to not be all ‘goodie goodie’ when she doesn't mean it. She says that he is the one who always sugar-coats things. Shamita Shetty, says, "Then why didn't you save Teja? You are a very confused person."

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra had requested Nishant Bhat to side with Tejasswi if the decision boiled down to the contestants. Nishant said he will see the situation and decide accordingly. Shamita also told Nishant that he can support Tejasswi after his little friction with Pratik Sehajpal. Rakhi Sawant is irritated to see that the task isn't shaping up the way it should have been and threatens to throw all the equipment in the pool.

In the earlier episode, it was seen that Rashami Desai was trying to break the ice with Nishant Bhat and assured him that whenever required, she would choose him. Nishant told her that it was fine and he is comfortable with Shamita and Pratik. When the contestants had to select one name from the previous task to fight opposite Tejasswi, Rashami had taken Nishant's name but others wanted Pratik. As one name had to be given with mutual consent, Nishant asked Rashami to choose Pratik.



