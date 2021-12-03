Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat tells Abhijit Bichukale to not pass homophobic comments or jokes on Rajiv Adatia

Abhijit Bichukale is the most recent entrant on the show Bigg Boss 15 and he is one of the VIP members of the house. In the recent episode, he was seen making a homophobic comment on Rajiv Adatia. Nishant Bhat does not take it lightly and tells him to not make jokes or comment on him as it may hurt Rajiv’s feelings.

Nishant walks up to him and tells him that he often makes several unpleasant comments while talking to people. He then goes on to ask him directly if made a homophobic comment while talking about Rajiv. The politician interrupts him and says he never said anything like this and also informs him that this issue had already reached him through Pratik Sehajpal, as he had also confronted him over the same.

Abhijeet Bhichukale informs Nishant that he was only talking about himself and he made a particular comment which was only related to him. He had said, "Main pura mard hoon". He explains that he meant that most girls are a fan of male celebrities and males are crazy about actresses. He said that it was nothing related to showing dislike or prejudice against gay people. He further stated he keeps calling himself handsome hunk and it had nothing to do with anything. Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia keeps asking him why he made a comment like 'I am pura mard'. However, Abhijeet denied saying it and said that he was singing a song for Devoleena Bhattacherjee.

Nishant takes him to a side and tries to make him understand that even last night, he made a joke which was not pleasant but he let it go because everyone was having fun. Abhijeet also agreed and said that everything that happened last night was fun and he should not take it to heart. Nishant advises Bhichukale that he should not pass such comments.



