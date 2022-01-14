Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat upset with Shamita Shetty for downgrading Tejasswi Prakash: I chose the wrong side

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat questions Shamita Shetty’s reasons for downgrading Tejasswi Prakash from VIP zone. Nishant asks Shamita if she genuinely downgraded Tejasswi solely because Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not want her in. When Shamita agrees, Nishant says that her reasoning does not feel justified to him. According to him, Nishant says, Shamita had her personal reasons against Tejasswi.

Shamita disagrees and says that Devoleena and Rashami came to her and talked about Tejasswi. Nishant tells her that Rakhi Sawant has done her more wrong in the show than Tejasswi. Shamita contradicts him and states that Rakhi is far more entertaining and contributes to the show. Shamita also says that Rakhi’s contribution to the show is far better than Tejasswi and Karan’s couple angle. Hearing this, an upset Nishant then tells Shamita that he feels he ‘chose the wrong side’ by supporting her. He further asks Shamita to not involve him in these matters from hereon. As Nishant starts to walk away, Shamita tells him to support Tejasswi.

Later, Shamita tells Pratik that she does not trust Nishant. She further tells Pratik that she does not understand why Nishant supports Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash when either of them have done nothing for him. Instead, Shamita says, that it was Tejasswi who made him eat a lot of gross stuff in a previous Ticket To Finale task as well. Pratik then says that he does not get why Nishant said that he supported the wrong person, to which Shamita replies that she felt like s*** when Nishant said that.

