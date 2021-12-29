Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat's mother Kavita Bhat is proud of his game: ‘He is already a winner for us’

Nishant Bhat is a popular contestant of Bigg Boss 15. He was first seen in Bigg Boss OTT and after that he had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. The ace choreographer has been constantly tackling all challenges and this has made him make it this far in the show. As the show progresses towards its end, Nishant Bhat has been delivering outstanding performance throughout and has shown the qualities of being the winner of the show.

His mother, Kavita Bhat recently opened up on the way he's been performing in the show, she said, “Whatever the conclusion is he is already a winner for us.” She also added that his game play is very good and wanted him to continue the same way he is playing. She said, "I want him to play as he has been playing till now and want him to stay strong as it’s just few more weeks."

Furthermore, his mother also spoke about his nature as he has always chose friendships and how this has sometimes might have affected hi sustainability in the show. He has always chosen to stay true to his grounds. She said, "Our Nishant sometimes gets blinded by friendships but that is who he is as he is all heart."

Not only his family but celebrities like Geeta Kapoor, Naina Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Sanaya Irani, Punit J Pathak, Terence Lewis and Ankita Lokhande are hopeful of Nishant making it to the finale and have supported him in the game.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat sort out differences ahead of last Ticket to Finale task