Bigg Boss 15: Non VIPs call Devoleena Bhattacharjee ‘unfair’ referee, ask her to learn from Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 just got more interesting with the entry of VIP wildcard contestants, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and husband Ritesh. In recent episodes, it was seen that the Non-VIP contestants and VIP contestants battle it out for the prize money of Rs. 50 lakh in this week’s task called BB Games. While VIPs need to make sure the other contestants don’t win the money, Non-VIPs need to ensure they get their lost prize money back. What ensued was a series of tasks in which Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were made referees.

In the latest episode, it was seen that housemates play Polo as a BB games task. Tejasswi and Karan were up against Rakhi and Ritesh. While the men turned horses, Tejasswi and Rakhi sat on the backs of their respective partners and tried to score goals for their team. Rakhi scores the first goal, while the VIPs cheer for her. Soon after, Tejasswi score two goals consecutively. However, Devoleena does not agree with this, citing that the opposite team scored goals before the ball was kept in the center. The Non-VIPs including Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash say that Devoleena is being unfair as this was the same way how Rakhi and Ritesh scored their goal.

When it was time to declare their decision, everybody asks Devoleena to not be unfair as they could lose 10 lakhs if they don’t come to a mutual decision. However, she does not budge and stands firm on her decision to call the match a draw rather than 2-1. Consequently, Shamita hesitantly takes a call and agrees to call it a draw so that they do not lose the money. After Shamita declares her decision, Umar and Rajiv laud Shamita’s decision and tell Devoleena to learn from Shamita.

After this Bigg Boss declares that the task BB Games is over, and the non VIPs could not earn any money, however, the VIPs still have 45 lakhs with them. Shamita breaks down saying all of this was so ‘unfair’.

