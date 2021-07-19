Bigg Boss 15: Not Salman Khan but Rohit Shetty approached to host the OTT version of the reality show?

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 15 will be launched on the OTT platforms initially, and it is believed that Rohit Shetty has been approached to host the same.

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 got over, the speculations about who would be seen in the 15th season started doing the rounds. Fans are curious to know each and every detail about the upcoming season. Already a lot of names, including that of , Ankita Lokhande, and others, have come out in the list of the speculated contestants of BB15. But now, there is going to be a slight change in the show's airing pattern for the very first time!

As per reports of Telly Chakkar, the show is going to premiere on the OTT space for the first six weeks before it finally airs on Colors TV. Bigg Boss 15 will reportedly be launched on Voot on August 8. The contestants will be sent to quarantine themselves before they enter the house. Yes! You heard that right. Bigg Boss 15 will have a different format, and from what we have heard, it is not going to be who would be hosting the show on the OTT space. Reportedly Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, and others have been approached for the same.

Talking about the host, it is said that Rohit Shetty was initially approached, but he had to reject the offer due to date issues. Till now, it has not been officially announced that who would be hosting the show on the OTT space.

Bigg Boss 15 will be premiering for the first time on the OTT space for six weeks before finally airing on COLORS TV. This has the audience super excited.

Now, only time will tell that who would be hosting Bigg Boss 15 on the OTT space. Who, according to you, would fit perfectly as the host? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

