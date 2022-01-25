Bigg Boss 15: Pavitra Punia roots for Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra, reacts on the news of their wedding

As we are nearing the finale of Bigg Boss 15, the excitement around who will be the winner of this season is increasing with each passing day. Almost every other person has been voting and supporting their favourite contestant for them to lift the trophy. Even many celebrities have been openly supporting their favourite housemate. Well, the recent TV star who opened up about her favourite contestant was Pavitra Punia who herself has been a part of this show in the previous season.

The actress was spotted in the city today and paps did not leave a chance to interact with her and ask Pavitra Punia about who is she rooting for in Bigg Boss 15. The moment she was asked this question, the actress did not waste a minute to answer, “sabko pata hai TejRan.” (Everyone knows, TejRan). One of the reporters went on to ask about her opinion on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship, Pavitra replied, “Bahut payara hai bahut haseen hai…main humesha bolti hu ki mujhe unke rishte ko dekh kar mujhe apne rishte ki yaad aati hai.” (It is very sweet and I always say that I remember my relationship when I look at their relationship).

Also, one of them informed Pavitra Punia that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash might get married after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. To this the actress said, “Acha hai tathastu, doodho nahao, puto phalo.”

Talking about Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s relationship, they fell in love in the Bigg Boss house and their relationship is going quite strong. In fact, these two might soon tie the knot.

