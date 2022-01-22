Bigg Boss 15: Pavitra Punia supports Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘Teja should be in the finale’

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the strongest and popular players in Bigg Boss 15. She has been getting lot of support from the audience for her game. She is considered as one of the finalists of the show and the ex-contestants of the house also appreciate her. As the season is inching towards its finale, the competition is tough. The competition has become stiff between Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and others.

Bigg Boss 15 has seen a lot of strong contestants come and go. Tejasswi Prakash recently won her place in the show's Ticket to Finale race with the Autograph Please task. Many of Tejasswi's good friends from the industry and co-stars have been voicing out their support for her. Now, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia too has spoken in favour of Tejasswi. Under a video on social media, Pavitra showed her support for Tejasswi and commented, "Teja should be in finale more power to you girl"

Pavitra was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 and left quite the impression on the audience. A fierce player herself, Pavitra never shied away from expressing herself in the show. Be it fighting for her rights in the house or competing head-on with the strongest contestants in the season. She also bared her heart for Eijaz Khan and the two of them are dating now. Pavitra was one of the strongest players in her and has decided to root strongest player of the present season.



