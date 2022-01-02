Bigg Boss 15 Plot Twist: Announcement of Surbhi Chandna's entry in the show; Housemates ask ‘Who is she’?

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is known for giving surprises to its fans and contestants. Recently, host Salman Khan had made a big revelation about an upcoming twist in the show. And now, the makers have shared another promo video on its Instagram handle. In the video, new housemates will be entering the show. In the latest episode, the host had shared that four popular celebrities of the TV industry are all set to enter the show and challenge the housemates.

The promo video opens with Bigg Boss announcing, "Surbhi apna mic theek se pehne (Surbhi wear your mask properly)” After this announcement, the housemates were left surprised, asking, "Who is this Surbhi?". Rakhi said, “OMG kaun hai yeh surbhi”. Nishant also said, "I want to know who is surbhi”. And then the scene shifts to Surbhi who is dressed in a black colour gown and is smiling as she enters the show. Well, apart from her, Vishal Singh, Munmun Dutta, and Akanksha Puri will also be entering the house.

The video is captioned as "Bigg Boss ke plot twist mein huyi hai entry, kaun hai yeh hamari new contestant, Surbhi?" Fans have also showered love on Surbhi in the comment section.

Take a look here:

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna is known for her roles in Naagin 5 and Ishqbaaz, Vishal Singh rose to fame with Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Munmun Dutta is loved as Babita Ji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Akanksha Puri is known for playing Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh.

