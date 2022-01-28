Bigg Boss 15 Poll: Pratik, Shamita, Nishant or Karan, Umar and Teja, which trio won your heart?

The controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting as it is inching close to the finale. The show has been trending ever since the finale dates has been announced. This year it will be on two days- January 29 and 30. The top six contestants are- Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. Well, this season has been very interesting for the audience. Right from the love angle to being abusive in the show—there was all masala that kept the fans glued to their screen.

The most popular contestants were Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena, and Abhijit. But unfortunately, some of them had been eliminated from the show. Today, some were even spotted at the set of the show as they were seen shooting for the upcoming grand finale. This year, the makers are also bringing winners from all the back seasons. They will be performing on the grand finale day. Earlier in the day, promos were released in which Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were seen having fun with contestants.

In the video, Karan Kundrra was seen taking a jibe at host Salman Khan. He said, “Main yahan aaya hu Salman bhai ki gaaliyan khane’. Bharti also further makes fun of Shamita and Tejasswi.

However, ahead of the finale, we are conducting a poll to know who won your hearts more especially trio? Pratik Sehjapal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt or Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Tejasswi Prakash, whose performance was more interesting? Vote and tell us in the comment section.

