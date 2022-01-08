Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Ahead of weekend episode, audiences declare Umar Riaz should not be eliminated

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be aired today and it is crucial for Umar Riaz. In the episode, the host of the show Salman Khan will be deciding the fate of Umar Riaz on the show, in context of his physical violence with Pratik Sehajpal. In the previous episode, Bigg Boss asked Pratik if he wants to eliminate Umar Riaz, to which he had replied that he does not want that. Hence, the issue was left for the weekend. We had conducted a poll for determining the audience view on Umar’s eviction, and the result has been declared.

In the ticket to finale task, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal were seen getting into a massive fight. Pratik had said something to instigate the latter, owing to which he charged towards him in anger. He used physical force to pin Pratik down. Owing to this, Bigg Boss had decided to eliminate him from the house. But fights and physical abuse has happened several times in Bigg Boss 15 house, but such strong action has not been taken before. Hence, we had conducted poll to know if audience also wants Umar’s elimination. We had asked, ‘Should Umar Riaz be eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 house right before finale?’ And 64 percent of the audience voted No. While 36 percent of the audience is in agreement with Bigg Boss’s decision.

Umar Riaz has been playing exceedingly well in the show and he is highly appreciated for his game. The doctor has a massive fan following on social media and he is one of the finalists of the present season. It will interesting to see if he will be saved or eliminated in the upcoming episode.



