Bigg Boss 15 POLL RESULT: Audience choose Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of the season

Bigg Boss 15 has almost reached its finale and the winner of this season will be declared among the six finalists. The contestants who are in the finale are Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal. The fight is very tough between the contestants and the competition has become nail-biting. We had conducted a poll a few days back for getting the audience's vote on whom they want to see as the winner. The results have been declared and there is a tough fight between the two contestants.

A few days back, we had conducted a poll to determine which of the finalists of the Bigg Boss 15 season should be declared the winner. The results stated that the Tejasswi Prakash, who got maximum votes of 30% should be the winner of the show. The actress is one of the strongest players of the season and is loved by the audience for her strong and fearless personality. Second to her in voting is Shamita Shetty, who received 26% percent votes. The actress has been playing excellently in the house and has always taken a stand for herself and others, whenever required.

After them, is the name of Pratik Sehajpal, who received 19% votes, and Karan Kundrra, who received 14% votes. Both the contestants are headstrong and were often seen getting aggressive in the house. They perform the tasks well and are also liked for their entertainment factor. Next is Rashami Desai, who got 9% votes. She was a wild card entry in the house and had formed a good bond with contestant Umar Riaz. Nishant Bhat has received the least votes of a mere 2%. Nishant was now highlighted enough in the season, but he was liked for his close friendship with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash becomes emotional on reliving her journey in the house