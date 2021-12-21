Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Audience strongly agrees with Rajiv Adatia & Ritesh's elimination

We had conducted a poll yesterday, where we had asked our audience if they felt the elimination of Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh was fair or not. We have received the result of the polls and the audience has stated their opinion. As per the poll, the audience is satisfied with the elimination of these two in the previous week in the weekend ka vaar episode. The audience has given 72% in favour of the removal of the two.

In the previous weekend episode, the contestants who were nominated for elimination were Ritesh, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Abhijit, Karan Kundrra, and Nishant Bhat. While there were speculations about the elimination of Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale, everyone was shocked when Rajiv Adatia’s name was announced by the show host Salman Khan. His rakhi sister Shamita Shetty and good friend Umar Riaz was seen getting emotional on his exit. Rajiv was also loved by the audience for his impeccable humour and entertainment. After exiting from the show, Rajiv had shared in his stories that he was missing Shamita and Umar Riaz.

Rakhi Sawant’s mysterious husband was not able to get a lot of attention from the audience in the Bigg Boss house. He was disliked by the audience for his misbehaviour with his wife Rakhi Sawant. He was also schooled by host Salman Khan to stay within his limits as he reminded him of domestic violence allegations from his prior marriage. Rakhi was seen getting emotional on his exit from the show.



