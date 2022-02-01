Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Fans feel Tejasswi Prakash is the right choice as the winner of the season

The grand finale of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 was held on 30th January and Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner. As the actress lifted the trophy, the audience seemed to be in two minds over the decision. A lot of people were hoping to Pratik Sehajpal as the winner, but he was declared as the first runner-up. We had conducted a poll to see if the audience agreed with the decision of announcing Tejasswi as the winner. As per the poll results, the majority of people have voted in Tejasswi’s favour.

We had asked in the poll that ‘Is Tejasswi Prakash the correct choice as the winner of the Bigg Boss 15?’. As per the results, 63% of our audience has voted that they are in favour of Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of the season. While 37% of the audience is skeptical about her win. Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Karan Kundrra gave her a tough fight for the finale. The final competition was between Tejasswi and Pratik, and both the contestants were equally deserving of the winner trophy.

The finale episode was full of entertainment and excitement as there were numerous dance performances. The six finalists gave a special performance on the stage. There was also a performance by the ex-contestants. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill gave a special performance as a tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla. She and Salman Khan were seen getting emotional on the stage as he hugged her. There were also special performances by five previous Bigg Boss winners including Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, and Rubina Dilaik.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Till the last moment, people were praying that I lost’