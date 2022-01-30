Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Fans find Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt trio more interesting

Bigg Boss 15 will come to an end today. The makers will announce the winner of the season. The current contestants who are left in the house are—Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, and Pratik Sehajpal. On Saturday, Rashami Desai was eliminated from the show. She failed to make it to the winner’s race. Well, the grand finale, which started on January 29, was nothing less than any starry night. Many celebrities were seen performing on the stage. This year's previous season's winners were also seen in the show.

Ahead of the winner announcement, we have conducted a poll regarding which trio—Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, or Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Tejasswi Prakash won your heart more? The result is out now. To note, the most popular contestants of this season were Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena, and Abhijit. They had entertained the audience a lot throughout the season. The makers have released a new promo in which Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh were seen performing.

Shehnaaz Gill was also seen at the grand finale where viewers saw her getting emotional remembering late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Check the result here:

However, amid this, Siddhant Chaturvedi was also spotted on the Bigg Boss 15 set. He will be seen gracing the show. It is also reported that Deepika Padukone will also be seen. The actress will promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

