Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash win over audiences with maximum votes

Bigg Boss has a reputation of being the place where numerous friendship and love relationships have blossomed. In season 15 of the show also, some hearts got connected and love blossomed between them. While numerous bonds were formed in the house, only some could make their special place in the hearts of the audience. Hence, we had conducted a poll to determine which couple was liked the most in the show and the results are declared now.

We had asked in the poll, ‘Which is our favourite Bigg Boss 15 couple among Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh?’ As per the votes, audience has declared Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash pair as the most popular ones. The duo received 77% votes which were ahead of any other option. The second most popular couple was Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer as they received 15% votes and the third couple Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh has received the least number of votes at just 8%.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash formed a special bond inside the house. Soon they started falling for each other and the duo expressed love for each other on the show. Karan also gifted her a locket and a token of his love. They have been through numerous ups and downs in their relationships over the last few months. They also introduced each other to their families, received the blessing. Both of them are strong contestants of the reality show and it will be interesting to see who lifts the trophy.



