Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Majority audience finds Umar Riaz’s elimination unjustified and unfair

In the last weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, there was a shocking elimination of the contestant Umar Riaz. The doctor was playing very well in the show and had been getting lots of love from the audience. He was also quite popular in the show for his aggression and rage. He was often seen at loggerheads with the contestant Pratik Sehajpal. He was evicted in the weekend episode following his use of force on Pratik, which is against the house rules.

We had conducted a poll yesterday to get the audience opinion on the elimination of Umar Riaz, and the results has been declared. As per the audience, 81% of the audience has voted that his elimination was not justified. Umar Rias was one of the strongest players of the show and he also did all the tasks efficiently. He was good friends with Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai. As per the season, numerous contestants had been aggressive in the house but no such drastic action was taken. There are 19% votes which are in favour of the elimination of the doctor owing to his aggressiveness.

In the episode, Geeta Kapur had come as one of the guests of the show and she had said a lot to Umar about his aggression. She said that being a doctor, this kind of aggression makes her scared. She said she would not like to go to such a doctor. Post his eviction, Umar gave a befitting reply to her saying she should not intermingle his profession with her personality in the game show. He said that his innate nature was not aggression and he was the one who was working when the pandemic situation was going on.



