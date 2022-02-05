Bigg Boss 15 Poll Result: Viewers declare Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the most aggressive contestant of season

Bigg Boss 15 has been one of the most popular and entertaining seasons of the reality show. The grand finale of the season was held on the 29th and 30th January, in which Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of the show. The season was popular for numerous reasons one of them being the various emotions of the contestants were showcased like love, friendship, anger, etc. The contestants were seen being more aggressive in this season and numerous fights happened in the house. Hence, we had conducted a poll to find out who was the most aggressive contestants.

We had asked in the poll among Jay, Pratik, Umar, Abhijit, Afsana, Devoleena, who was the most aggressive in Bigg Boss 15? The results have been declared for the poll and audience has given highest number of votes to Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She has got 30 percent votes. Next to her is Umar Riaz, who got 27 percent votes. The contestant was eliminated from the show for his aggressive behaviour in the house with Pratik Sehajpal. Next is Afsana, who got 21 percent votes. She was often seen losing her calm and throwing stuff around in anger. Next is Abhijit Bichukale, who got 13 percent votes. He was popular for being disrespectful in the house. Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali got 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen getting very aggressive in the house with Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale.

