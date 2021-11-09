Bigg Boss 15 Poll Results: Audience declares Miesha Iyer & Akasa Singh’s elimination 'fair'

In the Diwali weekend, the contestants were faced with numerous surprises and shocks. The contestants received a major blow with the sudden elimination of Akasa Singh in the start of the week. With one elimination done, everyone was sure about no further elimination for the weekend. But they again got shocked with the elimination of Miesha Iyer from the show. We had conducted a poll yesterday to get the opinion of our audience about these two eliminations. The result has been declared and audience has stood by the fairness in the elimination.

As per the poll results, the voters are nearly equal and one of the options has become heavier by only digits. We had asked in the poll, ‘Was Miesha Iyer and Akasa Singh’s eviction fair?” The audience has clearly stated their choice that they find the elimination fair. The audience has stated 59 per cent for yes. They feel these two were not among the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house. A large number of people also came in support of Akasa Singh and Miesha as they found the elimination unfair. They included 41 percent of the votes.

With two eliminations in the previous week, there were also two wild card entries in the house, namely Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. Shamita Shetty was over the moon to meet the love of her life after a lot of time. Now in the recent promos of the show, there has been declaration of a VIP Zone in the house. As per reports, only the contestants in the VIP zone will be eligible to compete for the winner trophy.



