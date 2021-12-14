Bigg Boss 15 Poll results: Audience feels Nishant Bhat should be eliminated from the house this week

Bigg Boss 15 is one show which has all masala for the audience. Right from fights to love angle, the reality show has always been one of the most-watched content on television. Every season, it gains a lot of popularity due to the contestants' performance. This season again is not different as contestants here are also making most of the opportunities. Every week contestants are nominated who are eliminated based on audience votes.

For the coming week, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat was nominated. Yesterday, we had conducted a poll asking whom do you think should be eliminated. And the result is out now. Nishant has received a huge number of votes. In total, 33 percent feels that he should be out of the house. While Umar Riaz has got 25 percent of the votes, 8 percent thinks Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal should be eliminated.

While 7 percent want Tejasswi Prakash to be out of the house, 19 percent think Shamita Shetty must be eliminated.

Take a look at the result here:

Recently, Salman Khan had shared his verdict on Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra’s love. The Dabangg star said Karan, “You make her life miserable”. He even asked Tejasswi that this relationship would not last even a month after stepping out of the house. This left the actress in tears and Karan in shock.

