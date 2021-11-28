Bigg Boss 15 Poll Results: Fans consider Vishal Kotian's elimination unfair

Bigg Boss 15 makers are coming up with more twists and turn not only for the viewers but also for the contestants. Recently, Simba Nagpal was eliminated from the show and now adding more to the list on Thursday Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were eliminated from the controversial show. This was a little shock for the contestants themselves but the elimination was done based on viewers' votes. Apart from this, three wild cards entrants were announced--Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant.

Coming back to the poll, we have recently conducted a poll asking did you think Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin’s elimination was unfair. And the result is out. Fans consider Vishal’s eviction was unfair. He has received 49 per cent. Followed by him is Jay and he got 19 per cent. Simba received 18 per cent and Neha received the least number of votes-14 per cent. Bharti Singh along with her husband was seen in the show when these contestants were eliminated.

Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty are the contestants in the house right now, representing the current season.

Take a look at the poll result here:

Bigg Boss 15 began in October this year and featured three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT – Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat also appeared in the show as wildcard entries. However, Raqesh had to leave owing to his medical condition.

