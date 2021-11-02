Bigg Boss 15 Poll Results: Fans feel Akasa Singh’s elimination was unfair

Controversial show Bigg Boss is entertaining the audience a lot. The show is packed with fights, fun, arguments and more. Contestants are fighting hard to claim the trophy but every weekend one contestant is eliminated making the show tougher for others. Salman Khan is also seen scolding housemates when they are going wrong. Till now, four contestants are out of the race. Recently, singer Akasa Singh was eliminated as she got fewer votes. However, many think that her elimination was not fair.

Keeping this in mind, we have recently conducted a poll asking fans their thoughts on the elimination which happened this Sunday, i.e. October 31. Almost 79 per cent of people said that it was unfair and 21 per cent of people said no. They felt that Akasa's elimination was correct. Along with the singer, Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian were nominated. Earlier, Donal and Vidhi were evicted from the show. Earlier, Donal and Vidhya were eliminated together. First Sahil Shroff was eliminated.

Well, the singer after coming out of the house did not express her thoughts but she did say that she will miss Pratik Sehajpal. Both shared a close bond in the house.

Take a look at the result here:

Earlier in the day, a promo was released in which Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali were seen talking about the nominations. Karan said that they will have to oust their strongest competition. Later, Jay is seen in a verbal argument with Tejasswi . Vishal Kotian is also seen losing his calm as he says that, “Don’t take out your personal grudges.” Tejasswi is also seen getting frustrated inside the house.

