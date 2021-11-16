Bigg Boss 15 Poll Results: Fans not keen on watching Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty’s love story in the house

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are among the most loved couples on television screens in recent times. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house as contestants and formed a good bond with each other. They also confessed feelings for each other inside the house. People loved the duo in the show as they were often seen hugging and kissing each other to express love for one another. After the show, the actress entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant, and recently, Raqesh Bapat also entered the house for his lady love Shamita Shetty. But he could not stay for long due to his health issues. We had conducted a poll to know the audience's opinion on missing the cute moments of Shamita and Raqesh Bapat.

The poll result has been declared today and the majority of the people voted against seeing the popular Bigg Boss. The percentage of people who voted against the couple was 67%, which clearly indicates that the fans are not in the favour of watching the couple anymore. 33% of the audience have voted in favour of the lovely couple inside the house.

Raqesh Bapat spent a very brief time inside the house. He entered the house in the Diwali week, which was the biggest surprise for Shamita Shetty. The couple shared a beautiful time in the show as they extended thanks to the fans for giving them love. Post Raqesh Bapat’s exit, Shamita Shetty also left the house on health grounds.



