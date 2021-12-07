Bigg Boss 15 Poll results: Rashami Desai becomes audiences’ favourite wildcard entry in the season

As the show Bigg Boss 15 is heading towards the finale for the season the competition has become very tough. All the contestants are now seen playing their individual game. Recently 5 new wild card entries were introduced in the game which included Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale. Hence we had conducted a poll to get your view on the best wildcard entry for the season. Now the poll results have arrived and the audience is most vested for Rashami Desai.

As per the poll, the question was, ‘Who among the following in your favourite wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 15?’ The options included, Rajiv Adatia, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale. The contestant with highest votes of 41% is Rashami Desai. She has been getting fiery with her entry in the house as she got at loggerhead with Pratik Sehajpal. Second to her is Rajiv Adatia. He is rakhi brother Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, who is has been getting lots of love from the audience from the show.

Rakshu Sawant is at the third spot with 20% of the votes. The actress has entered the house with her husband Ritesh. In the Bigg Boss 15 house, she had first time revealed the face of her husband. Recent entry from Bigg Boss Marathi, Abhijit Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh got the least votes. It seems they have not yet caught the attention of the audience. Abhijit Bichukale is a politician and came to limelight in the weekend episode as he was seen disregarding Shamita Shetty.

Also read- Rashmi Desai opens up on being judged by fashion critics: I'm stubborn and unfazed by them