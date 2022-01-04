Bigg Boss 15 POLL: Should Umar Riaz be eliminated from finale race after his fight with Pratik Sehajpal? VOTE

Bigg Boss 15 is moving towards its finale and the contestants are giving a tough fight to each other for winning the ticket to finale. Umar Riaz is deemed as one of the strongest contestants of the season. From the start of the season, he is not seen on good terms with the contestant Pratik Sehajpal, owing to which he is often at loggerheads with him. But in the recent episode, in a fit of rage, he was seen getting aggressive at Pratik and pinning him down. Owning to this, he will have to suffer punishment by the Bigg Boss.

Pratik Sehajpal, who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT and now in Bigg Boss 15, has been playing exceedingly well. People are appreciating his game and his fan following also increased from the show. He is seen as a hot-headed contestant and often loses his temper inside the house. He also destructed house property in rage. He is not seen on good terms with Umar Riaz. The two of them have engaged in numerous fights earlier.

Umar Riaz, a doctor, and model from Jammu is playing well in the show. He is good friends with Karan Kundrra. But his rage is uncontrollable when instigated by Pratik Sehajpal. They were scolded on numerous occasions by Salman Khan, but it seems that they are not able to mend their ways.

In the Ticket to Finale task, Pratik was seen throwing water at Umar and instigating him. This led to a massive fight between the two and Umar was seen getting physically violent with him. Then Bigg Boss had to intervene and decided to take strict action against Umar. Now he will be eliminated from the show or not, will be shown in future episodes.

We have conducted a poll to know the audience's opinion on the elimination of Umar Riaz from the game, right before the finale week. Vote now.



