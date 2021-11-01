Bigg Boss 15 Poll: Singer Akasa Singh out of the race; Was her elimination fair? Vote

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. Contestants are making sure to perform their best to win the show. Well, this time it is speculated the show will go on for six months. This is the 15th season and many changes have been included in the reality show. This Sunday, viewers saw contestant Akasa Singh eliminated. Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian were also nominated but unfortunately, the singer received a lesser number of votes and she is out of the race.

It was an emotional moment for Akasa and her friends in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The singer had developed a close friendship with Pratik Sehajpal, and their fun banter was something their fans looked forward to. Before entering the house, Akasa Singh was quoted saying, "This was the fourth or fifth time I was approached but I wasn't sure before. This time I took it up because my parents are crazy fans of the show." She also spoke about how she would diffuse tense situations inside the house. "At the end of the day it's a house with real emotions, whether you stay with family or other people, there tend to be fights. Once I get into the situation I'll know better. I don't have plans about how I will react."

To note, she is known for songs like Naagin, Kheech Meri Photo, Aithey Aa from Bharat, Dil Na Jaaneya from Good Newzz, Thug Ranjha and many others.

