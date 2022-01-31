Bigg Boss 15 POLL: Is Tejasswi Prakash the right choice as the winner of the season? VOTE

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15’s Finale was held on Sunday. Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of the season. There were six finalists in the present season of the show, including Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai. Rashmi was eliminated first and she was followed by Nishant Bhat, who took the cash and walked out.

Shamita Shetty was eliminated at the fourth position. The top three contestants were Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pratik Sehajpal. Karan got eliminated in the third position and could not reach the top two. The final race was between two very strong contestants of the show, Tejasswi, and Pratik. When the result was declared finally, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the season. Pratik Sehajpal was seen getting emotional and he hugged her on the stage. Both the contestants were loved by the audience and got lots of appreciation.

The contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal were among the most popular and strongest contestants of the season. They were seen being open about all their emotion, anger, love, friendship, happiness, and more. All of these candidates stood their ground and spoke without fear. The audience also gave them lots of love and appreciation. The competition was very tough among the top four, but finally, one name was chosen as the winner of the season.

