Bigg Boss 15 Poll: Is Umar Riaz’s elimination due to his aggression in the house justified? VOTE

In the recent weekend ka vaar episode, there was lots of drama and action. The episode was graced by numerous celebrities, who had come to support their favourite contestants in the show. Apart from that, there was a surprise elimination of a strong contestant, Umar Riaz. In the previous episode, Umar Riaz was seen getting into a fight with Pratik Sehajpal over a task. Due to which, the decision of his punishment was left for the weekend episode, where he was eliminated.

Bigg Boss 15 has been witness to numerous aggressive fights in the house. The contestants are seen losing their calm very often in the show and have also been warned for their actions. Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal, both are known for their volatile nature in the house. Pratik is often seen getting into fights with one or the other contestants and had also destructed house property in rage. Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal have not been on good terms with each other from the start of the show. Duo has been warned several times by the host Salman Khan to keep their anger under control. In the Ticket to finale task, Umar and Pratik got into a physical fight, where the former had pinned the latter to the ground. As he had crossed house rules, he was asked to leave the house but on being asked by Pratik, the decision for his punishment was left on the audience.

On the weekend episode, the host schooled him for his consistent aggressive behaviour. Choreographer Geeta Kapur also raised concern over his behaviour as she said being a doctor, this kind of aggression is fearsome. But he explained to himself that when he is doing his job, he is a completely different person.

We have conducted a poll where we want to know if the elimination of Umar Riaz was justified. Vote now.



