Bigg Boss 15 Poll: Vishal Kotian to Neha Bhasin, which eliminated contestants deserved to be a finalist? Vote

Over the past few days, there have been numerous eliminations in the Bigg Boss 15 house, as the host of the show declared that only the top 5 contestants will be competing for the trophy. Owing to this, several contestants had to leave the house in the last few days. It also included the names of some very strong players of the show including Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and others.

Among the contestants eliminated last week, Neha Bhasin was one of them. She had entered the house as a wild card, and was getting a lot of attention and love from fans. She was seen speaking her mind always and shared a good bond with Shamita Shetty. Another very popular and strong contestant was Jay Bhanushali. He was seen in a very aggressive form in the show but at other times he was seen joking around with his friends in the show.

Vishal Kotian was also one of the strongest contestants of the show and was popular for his excellent game plan in the show. The actor was called mastermind in the house for his amazing manipulative skills. He was also called out by the media for using people in the house for his benefit. The contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal were the love birds of the house. They were also playing well in the show and their sudden elimination highly disappointed the fans of the couple.

We have conducted a poll to know your opinion about the eliminated contestants who should have been the finalists of the show Bigg Boss 15.



