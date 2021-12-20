Bigg Boss 15 POLL: Was Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and Rajiv Adatia’s eviction fair? Vote NOW

The previous week saw a lot of drama and action in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The entry of Bigg Boss 15 has disrupted the previous connections and created a rift between them. In the weekend episode, host Salman Khan was seen schooling Abhijit Bichukale and Ritesh for their behaviour inside the house. There was also a surprise double eviction in the house, which lead to the exit of Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and Rajiv Adatia.

Rajiv Adatia was the first wild card entry of the house. He is the rakhi brother of Shamita Shetty and was seen having a strong bond with her. After his entry, he helped Shamita understand the plotting of Vishal Kotian. He was also popular in the house for entertaining the contestants and the audience with his funny antics. He was good friends with Afsana Khan and was seen goofing around in the house.

Rakhi Sawant had revealed in an earlier season that she is married to a businessman named Ritesh. She revealed the face of her rumoured husband in the Bigg Boss 15 house when he entered the house along with her. She was seen doing aarti and touching his feet when he entered the house. But their equation in the house was not that great and they were often seen fighting. Ritesh was also seen raising his voice and misbehaving with her in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He was also seen bonding with Devoleena as she was often seen talking to him.

We have conducted a poll to know the audience's opinion on the eviction of Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh's eviction, three weeks before the finale.



