Bigg Boss 15 POLL: Who deserves to win among Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita, Pratik, Nishant, Rakhi & Rashami? VOTE

Bigg Boss 15 finale week has started and the competition has become very stiff now. The contestants are seen giving their best efforts for winning the tasks and lifting the trophy as well as the prize money. There are seven finalists at present, which include Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rakhi Sawant, and Rashami Desai. They will be battling it out this week to make their way for the finale episode.

On the first day of the weekend, there was a surprise double eviction of the contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale. Apart from them, the contestants who are very popular on the show, are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Shamita Shetty. They have constantly been in the limelight throughout the season. Shamita Shetty received lots of love from the audience for her outspoken nature and strong personality. Contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash found love on the show. Pratik Sehajpal was also quite popular for his strong personality and aggression.

Nishant Bhat has also been in the house since the start of the season. He is quite an entertainer and has been playing the game expertly. He has formed a good bond with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal as they were together in the OTT version too. Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai had entered the house as wildcards. Both of them have been quite an entertainment source in the season. Rashami was seen raising her voice for anything wrong in the house and was in quite aggressive mode in the season. Rakhi Sawant was seen in her usual form as she added spice to the show with her actions.

