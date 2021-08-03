Bigg Boss 15: Popular reality show set undergoes massive transformation; WATCH VIDEO

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return with yet another season. We would be lying if we said we aren't getting restless for the daily dose of entertainment, and drama. A brand-new season will mean new friendships and rivalries, and changing dynamics each day by the twists and turns of fates. Who can forget the bitter exchange of words between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in Season 13, or Rakhi's hilarious antics in Season 14. Well, the reality show's ever-growing audience is desperately waiting for what Season 15 has to offer.

This year, the fun starts a tad bit early, as the show is set to kickstart with its digital version, Bigg Boss OTT, on the OTT platform. Bigg Boss OTT will run for six weeks, before Bigg Boss 15 premieres on television. The OTT version promises to be 'over the top', and will be hosted by none other than the filmmaker Karan Johar. A few days back, netizens got a glimpse into the OTT house and they were left guessing on what the theme for the show could be.

Now, a video of the Bigg Boss 15 house shared by a twitter page called The Khabri has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the Bigg Boss set under construction, and from the looks of it, it is undergoing a massive transformation. One can get a glimpse of the Weekend Ka Vaar stage, the living and dining area, the kitchen, the bedroom, and what looks like a store room. Like each season, the aesthetics of the set looks grand and quirky.

You can watch the video here

A list of celebrity names has been doing the rounds on the internet, adding to the speculation about who will be this season's contestants. Harshad Chopda, Anusha Dandekar, Sunil Grover, Disha Vakani, Mallika Sherawat, are some of the names reportedly approached for the Salman Khan fronted show.

