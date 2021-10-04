Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali get at loggerheads over cleanliness in the house

Published on Oct 04, 2021
   
The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has started airing from October 2 as 13 contestants entered the Bigg Boss jungle. It is seen that the contestants are drifting apart and fighting from the very first day. Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali will be seen engaging in a fight due to the cleanliness in the house. They will be seen having a verbal spat over the issue.

As per the promo shared on the social media, it is seen that Pratik says that a used cup is lying in the open, to which Jay Bhanushali says that why is he pointing at him. Pratik tries to clarify that he did not accuse him and he should not take it personally and he has a habit of living in cleanliness. But Jay Bhanushali gets angered at this and tells him, “You do one thing, that you sit outside the washroom and check who is doing what”. He adds that, “Whatever you talk, I don’t care about it even a little bit.”

Pratik Sehajpal was one of the finalists of the digital version of the show named Bigg Boss OTT. He was a popular contestant of the Karan Johar hosted show and was seen creating a lot of ruckus in the house. He had chosen to walk out from the list of the finalists with cash and entered Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. Jay Bhanushali was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India in which he reached to the top 6.

